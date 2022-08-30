Free, fun event emphasizes the seriousness of dealing with electricity

TRENTON, Tenn.– Attendees to the Gibson County Fair are enjoying rides, games, and food this week.

Tuesday evening fair goers were treated to a live demonstration that could one day… save their life.

This action-packed demonstration called “8-1-1 in the 7-3-1” highlighted the do’s and don’ts of electrical safety for any situation…using their electrical live line demonstration trailer.

Organizers say while the demonstration is designed to be fun for families to watch it’s also meant to encourage basic safety rules in dealing with electricity.

“The demonstration trailer, we use that as a training tool to train the public on what could happen if they try to, literally do our jobs. We are very highly trained, we go through safety regimens on a very, I guess really a weekly basis, even a monthly basis,” said Gregg Hale. working foreman for Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp.

The first 100 guests who attended this free event received a “Call 8-1-1” t-shirt, and everyone had an opportunity to win thousands in door prizes.

The event was sponsored by Tennessee 8-1-1 and the Utilities Association of Gibson County.