Governor Lee releases video addressing school safety actions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee releases an important video for school safety actions.

Governor Bill Lee has released a video update on key actions the Lee Administration has taken to enhance school safety following Executive Order 97.

This directed state agencies to engage parents, increase transparency, and collaborate with local law enforcement and school districts.

“In Tennessee we prioritized a practical approach to school safety,” Lee said. “I’m the father of four and the grandfather of nine, and I think we should never settle and never stop when it comes to the safety of our children.”

Click here for more information on Executive Order 97.

