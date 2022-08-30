JJ Wynne, age 89, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and husband of Mary Elizabeth Miller Wynne, departed this life Sunday afternoon, August 28, 2022 at his home with his family.

JJ was born August 25, 1933 in Whiteville, Tennessee, the son of the late James Boyd Wynne and Aileen Kelley Wynne. He was raised in Hardeman County (Whiteville, Tennessee) and served his country from 1953 to 1955 in the United States Army. He went to work for Illinois Central Railroad in 1956 and loved trains. He loved his job at the railroad for 41 years until his retirement in 1997. JJ formerly lived in Memphis, Tennessee from 1956 until 1980. He continued to spend much of his time in Hardeman County with his family, farming, bird hunting and helping out on the family farm. He raised English and Irish Setter hunting dogs. He was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Whiteville.

Mr. Wynne is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Elizabeth Miller Wynne; two daughters, Sharon Shea (Kevin) and Cathy Abston (Mike); two brothers, Tom Wynne (Cyltee) and Robert “Bob” Wynne; five grandchildren, Amanda Michelle Shea, James Michael Shea (Ashley), Donald Jack Shea II (Lexie), Julia Elizabeth Abston and Kevin Patrick Wynne Shea; and five great-grandchildren, Timothy Wynne Andrews (U.S. Navy), Lauren Elaine Truelove, Tatum Michael Shea, Sawyer James Shea and “JJ” Shea (due December 2022 in honor of his great-grandfather).

In addition to his parents, JJ was preceded in death by his grandson, Jonathan Teal Abston.

Funeral Services for Mr. Wynne will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Gary Frye officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Wynne will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be James Michael Shea, Donald Jack Shea II, Kevin Patrick Wynne Shea, JB Perry, Steven Miller, Raymond Kelley and Michael Miller.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4925 Newsom Road, Whiteville, TN 38075.

