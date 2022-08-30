Producer – Myrtle Beach, SC

Producer Position

WFXB is looking for a motivated individual to fill our full-time Producer position, to work as part of a team to create shows daily. Ideal candidate must be creative, hard-working, work well with others, and flexible. We’re looking for someone that can work well under pressure and meet deadlines.

Duties include, but are not limited to script writing, non-linear editing, researching news and non-news stories, running video, posting stories to the web and guest coordination.

To apply please send your resume/demo reel to the address listed below or via e-mail to: aball@wfxb.com

Please send resume and materials to:



WFXB FOX TV

Attn: Alan Ball

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach SC 29577

We are an “Equal Opportunity Employer”