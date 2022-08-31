2nd Community Clean-Up Day coming to Jackson September 17

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Community Clean-Up Day is coming to the City of Jackson on Saturday, September 17.

The event follows the success of the first Community Clean-Up Day that was held in August.

Hosted by the Health and Sanitation Department and Keep Jackson Beautiful, the event is an opportunity to dispose of items like mattresses, tires, and furniture.

The free event is open to City of Jackson residents and will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at two locations:

West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital parking lot (367 Hospital Blvd., Jackson)

Malesus Park (Old Malesus Road Parking Lot by baseball fields; 412 Bolivar Highway, Jackson)

Furniture including recliners and couches will be accepted, as well as up to four tires per vehicle. No appliances will be accepted, and the event is not open to commercial businesses.

Additionally, the Clean-Up Day will feature another “Tarp Your Load” event. The first 75 Jackson residents who attend with trucks or trailers will receive a free tarp.

