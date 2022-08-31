Fugitive wanted in Madison County arrested after 14 years on the run

JACKSON, Tenn. — A violent fugitive wanted in West Tennessee has been captured after 14 years on the run.

54-year-old Blaize Angol was arrested in Valdosta, Georgia around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The arrest followed a coordinated investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Macon, Georgia.

A news release states Angol is a native of the Virgin Islands who was wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and aggravated burglary since February 2008.

Angol was transported to the local county jail pending the extradition process back to Tennessee.

“When the U.S. Marshals Service is searching for you, it is not a matter of if you will be caught but a matter of when and where,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “We are appreciative of the Task Force in Georgia who could help finally put an end to this 14-year run.”

