McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Jacob Beals Interview

Today, Eli McCaig is releasing a special video. On Saturday, he conducted an interview with Jacob Beals, lead star of the short film Discover.

Discover is a local short film directed by local filmmaker Rachael Camp. Discover is a movie set in 1985 and is about a teenage boy and his younger brother as they set out to find a mysterious object that has landed near their secluded home. Discover is currently traveling the film festival circuit.

