Mugshots : Madison County : 08/30/22 – 08/31/22 August 31, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Shayna Casey Shayna Casey: Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation, failure to appear Martha Webb Martha Webb: Failure to appear Antonio Forrest Antonio Forrest: Public intoxication Bhrett Gibson Bhrett Gibson: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Clyde Honer Clyde Honer: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Demetrius Jones Demetrius Jones: Violation of order of protection, driving on revoked/suspended license Harry Sinclair Harry Sinclair: Failure to appear Lonnie Holloman Lonnie Holloman: Violation of probation Octavious Buntyn Octavious Buntyn: Driving on revoked/suspended license Quanardra Miller Quanardra Miller: Simple domestic assault Timothy Scarbrough Timothy Scarbrough: Aggravated assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/30/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/31/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin