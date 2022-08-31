Patricia Lillian Hayes Spence, age 71, resident of Byhalia,

Mississippi and wife of the late Clarence George “Butch” Spence,

departed this life Monday morning, August 29, 2022 at her home.

Patricia was born April 3, 1951 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the

daughter of the late Bernard Dale Hayes and Eleanor Mascara

Hayes. She loved her cats and enjoyed crafts. Her family called

her the “Master Dictator” of the family, but her family and friends

were most important in her life.

Mrs. Spence is survived by four daughters, Cheyrl Bertram, Lois Bertram, Brandi Bertram and Leslie Hale; two sons, Ronald Bertram and Kenneth Bertram; three sisters, Joyce Darroch, Dolores Graham and Pam Greer; seven grandchildren, Jacob Bertram, Diana Bertram, Cayla Sweat, Bethany Bertram, Nathan Bertram AKA “NaeNae”, Haskell MacChesny and Blair Jones; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden Bertram, Charlotte Bertram, Scarlette Bertram and Violette Bertram. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gayle Casco and her brother, Kendall Patrick.

A visitation for Mrs. Spence will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral

Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday,

September 7, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at

Oakland. Personal remarks will be given by Mrs. Spence’s family

members.

