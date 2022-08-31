Graveside funeral services for Paula Jo Edwards Mullins Wyatt, 58, will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Brother Tim Gentle officiating. Interment will follow the services. There will be family only visitation from 10:00 am until time to leave for the cemetery. Mrs. Wyatt, a homemaker, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. She was born on March 8, 1964 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Charles Alton and Mable Louise Shell Edwards. She was baptized a member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Linda Joyce Edwards, three brothers, Ralph “Butch’ Edwards, Charles Edwards, and Robert Edwards.

Survivors include her husband John Frankie Wyatt of McKenzie, two sons Jessie Mullins and Anthony Edwards both of McKenzie, three sisters Patricia Seymore and Pamela LaCourse both of McKenzie, Susan (Rick) Jones of Henderson, TN, two brothers Tim Edwards and Eddie (Beth) Edwards of McKenzie.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.