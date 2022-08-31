Suspect arrested in Jackson after Bolivar shooting

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One person is in custody after a shooting in Bolivar left one injured Tuesday morning.

According to the Bolivar Police Department, around 11:07 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, officers responded to the 500 block of Elm Street for a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to determine the victim, a 24-year-old male from Bolivar, had been transported to the Bolivar General Hospital by a private vehicle. The victim was later transported by helicopter to Regional One Health Medical Center, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

During the investigation into the incident, authorities determined the suspect had fled towards the Madison County area. The suspect’s vehicle was located in Jackson later that afternoon, and one person was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

The suspect is identified as 28-year-old Octavious Buntyn from Jackson. Buntyn is being held in Jackson pending arraignment on charges of driving on a revoked license and evading arrest. After disposition of those charges, he will be transferred to Hardeman County to face a charge of attempted first degree murder.

No further details are available as this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

