Water leak at North Side High School closes campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students were dismissed from classes at North Side High School on Wednesday morning due to a water leak.

The water leak was located on the second floor of the South campus building. Officials say due to the number of classes in that building and the need for maintenance crews to have complete access to address the leak, it was necessary to close the entire campus.

A news release states students were dismissed safely and orderly and buses returned to campus to transport students back home.

Parents were alerted to the safety procedures by Executive Principal Dr. Bryan Chandler.

Parents and students are asked to keep an eye out for an update on the situation expected later this afternoon.

