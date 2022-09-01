Jackson police investigate shots fired near local Walgreens

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating shots fired near a local Walgreens.

According to JPD, the Shotspotter system alerted officers to several shots being fired near the Walgreens on North Highland and Campbell Street around 2:27 p.m. Thursday.

Our crews arrived on scene Thursday afternoon and observed a law enforcement presence at the store.

No injuries have been reported at this time, however the incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can contact JPD at (731) 425-8400.

For more local crime stories, click here.