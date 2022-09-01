Jason L. Twitchell, Jr., age 66, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Kim Morris Twitchell, departed this life Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Jason was born July 1, 1956 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was employed as a first responder with the City of Memphis for 22 years and was an avid kayaker and bodybuilder who enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Jason was a beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved God, his wife, his country, his dogs and his church. His work ethic was admirable and he was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Jason was one-of-a-kind and the memories he left will be treasured and stored in our hearts forever until we see him again!

Jason leaves behind his beloved wife, Kim Marie Twitchell; his mother, Willena Twitchell; his sister, Olivia Twitchell; stepson, Gary; stepdaughter, Lindsey; and two granddaughters, Kaylee and Brooklyn.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Twitchell.

