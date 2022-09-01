JMCSS family support team holds meet and greet

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system’s support team is introducing themselves to local families.



The Jackson-Madison county school system held a meet and greet at central office Thursday afternoon.

It was an introduction so families can get to know members of the Social and Behavior Services department.

The department serves as a hub that encompasses a wide range of student support services.

The primary goal of the department is to provide non-academic support so that students are successful academically and socially.

“We have a wide spectrum of families and so that means there are a wide spectrum of needs in this community. So we have resources in place to help those families when those needs arise,” said JMCSS, chief of public information Greg Hammond.

The Social and Behavioral Services team has provided resources to the community like uniforms and school supplies, and have even helped families in times of crisis…