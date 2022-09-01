Funeral service for John Riley Barham, age 68, will be Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Next Level Church in Henderson, TN. Burial will follow in Beech Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Henderson, TN.

Mr. Barham died Friday, August 23, 2022 at Tennova Hospital in Cleveland, TN.

Visitation for Mr. Barham will be Friday, September 2, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Barham will lie-in-state at Next Level Church on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.