Mostly Sunny, Warm And Pleasant

Weather Update: Thursday, September 1 —

Good Morning nd welcome to the first day of Meteorological Fall. It feels like a fall morning. Temps are in the low 60s with some pockets of even cooler air. Specifically Lexington/Henderson County was around 58°F. Other than some localized patchy fog this morning. Today will ultimately behave very similar to Wednesday. Temps will rise through the 70s and 80s to around 88° for the high temp. The only other notable change will be increasing clouds in the upper parts of the troposphere in the form of cirrus to strato-cirrus clouds.



