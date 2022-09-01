Services for Mr. Kenneth Lee Kidd, age 59 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, September 3. 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the God’s Family Deliverance Ministries; 229 D Street in Bemis, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Kidd, you can go to our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Kenneth-Kidd-5/

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.