Mugshots : Madison County : 08/31/22 – 09/01/22

Sasha Harris Sasha Harris: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Ashley Smith Ashley Smith: Violation of probation

Caleb Ivey Caleb Ivey: Failure to appear

Corey Fields Corey Fields: Failure to appear

Damar Hampton Damar Hampton: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



Donald Gallimore Donald Gallimore: Failure to appear

Hunter Smith Hunter Smith: Violation of community corrections

Jayla Holland Jayla Holland: Reckless endangerment, schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Kristy Wingham Kristy Wingham: Failure to appear

Leandus Chester Leandus Chester: Criminal simulation, conspiracy to commit



Liz Mcintosh Liz Mcintosh: Violation of order of protection

Mark Ballard Mark Ballard: Violation of probation

Micah Harris Micah Harris: Simple domestic assault

Michael Ross Michael Ross: Failure to appear

Michaela Flores Michaela Flores: Failure to appear



Willie Greer Willie Greer: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/31/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/01/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.