Study looks at impact of eco-friendly practices in the workplace

JACKSON, Tenn. — A media and events company is making an effort to curb companies’ carbon footprint.

GreenBiz Group is sharing the results of a new sustainability study targeting workplace practices.

Chairman and Co-Founder Joel Makower says identifying areas of concern like paper reduction and commuting can prompt healthy changes in the future.

The study also found that eco-friendly workplace initiatives can improve not only the future of the company, but encourage employees to be mindful of their own sustainability practices.

The survey finds millennials are the most eco-conscience group and often look for companies who prioritize their environmental impact.

“Is that in a tight labor market, one of the risk factors for companies is not being able to attract and redeem talent, and increasingly be seen as a sustainable company or a responsible company or proactive is an important part of that equation,” Makower said.

Makower adds hybrid and remote workers feel strongly about commuting and business travel.

The survey showed they want to improve those standards compared to those who work in office.

