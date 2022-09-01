Tennessee officer shot while looking for stolen vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer was shot and critically wounded Wednesday while patrolling for stolen vehicles in Memphis, Tennessee, officials said.

The Memphis Police Department said the officer was shot by someone in a silver Infiniti. The officer was taken to a hospital by a fellow officer and listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

A second officer was hurt in a crash with another car. That officer was taken to a hospital in noncritical condition, police said. The civilian driver of the other vehicle also was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said the shooting took place during an operation in an area where vehicle thefts have been committed and where stolen cars have been dropped off.

Three people have been detained for questioning, Davis said in a news conference outside Regional One Hospital.

Schools in the area of the shooting were placed on lockdown during the incident. The lockdowns have been lifted.

