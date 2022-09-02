Alton Holmes, age 74, resident of Brighton, Tennessee, departed this life Friday, August 26, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Covington, Tennessee.

Alton was born February 14, 1948 in Moscow, Tennessee to Sam Holmes and Savannah Culver. He was one of eleven siblings in Moscow. Alton worked as a sharecropper picking cotton and corn in his younger days. He developed master carpentry skills and could build or fix anything – there was no task that was too small. Alton was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Family and friends filled his heart with joy and if you needed him, he was there.

Alton is survived by three daughters, Michelle Bain of Memphis, TN, April Dinkel of Nebraska and Kisha Montgomery of Brighton, TN; his former wife, Barbara Holmes of Nebraska; two granddaughters, Taitiana Jones of Nebraska and Jacquelyn Jeanene Naranjo of Brighton, TN; his grandson, Gabriel Montgomery of Brighton, TN; his brother, LeeRoy Holmes of Byhalia, MS; and four great-grandchildren, Aleyna, Aston, Evelyn and Iylah of Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Holmes; his mother, Savannah Culver; two sons, Michael Holmes and Christopher Bass; six brothers, Sam Junior Holmes, Richard Wiggin Holmes, Mikel Holmes, Alvin Morgan, Jack Morgan and Robert Morgan; and three sisters, Lucille Morgan Kimery, Betty Morgan Kimery and Katy Morgan Dye.

You may have left our lives, but you will be forever in our hearts.

Funeral Services for Mr. Holmes will be at 2 P.M. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mr. Holmes will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jason Holmes, Joseph Holmes, Nicholas Austin, Cody Austin, Troy Guess and Stan Butler.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.