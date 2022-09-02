2 arrested for Wednesday murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Tommy Taylor and a juvenile in the murder of Cameron Pirtle.

Around 1:20 p.m. on August 31, 2022, officers were notified of a gunshot victim in the ER at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Cameron Pirtle, who died as a result of his injuries.

With community assistance, officers determined the crime scene was located on Courtney Cove in east Jackson.

A release states that investigators found evidence at the scene that led to the suspect’s residence on Rivers Street.

Investigators determined that a robbery had taken place before Pirtle was shot. Tommy Taylor, along with a male juvenile, were taken into custody for the murder and robbery.

Both suspects have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of especially aggravated robbery, first degree murder and felony murder.

If anyone has any information related to this case, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers or JPD at (731) 425-8400.

