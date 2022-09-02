Day 1 of African Street Festival brings fun, culture to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual festival returns to east Jackson.

The 32nd African Street Festival has returned to the Oman Arena.

The festival has a variety of vendors for attendees to visit, from clothing, to jewelry, to art.

Gates opened at 6 p.m., welcoming all walks of life.

During the opening ceremony, on behalf of Mayor Scott Conger District 4 City Councilwoman Tara Skinner proclaimed September 2 as the “32nd Annual African Street Festival Weekend.”

The festival will continue from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

