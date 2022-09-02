Dorothy Morris Johnson, age 71, a resident of Whiteville, TN passed away at her home on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Terry Logan officiating. Burial will follow at the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Dorothy was born on May 9, 1951, in Haywood County to Velma and Julia Morris. She worked as a homemaker and loved caring for her family. She loved them and will be greatly missed by both family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, and working with crafts.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Johnson of Whiteville, TN; three sons, James Thomas Hibbert of Whiteville, TN, Glen Johnson of Whiteville, TN, and Chris Johnson of Millington, TN; one sister, Elen Cobey (Floyd) of Collierville, TN; and four grandchildren, Wesley, Brandon, Chris and Savannah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Velma and Julia Morris; one brother, James Morris; one grandson, Houston Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Judy Hardister, 523 Monroe St., Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.