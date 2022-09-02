McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Focus Features’ Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, Trinitie Childs carries immense responsibility on her shoulders. After a scandal involving her husband, the church is forced to temporarily close, leaving Trinitie struggling to manage the aftermath.

Now, she and her spouse must rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith by all means necessary to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

The movie is available in theaters and on Peacock.

Find more entertainment stories here.