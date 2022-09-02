Showers & Isolated Storms Coming this Weekend

Friday Evening Forecast Update for September 2nd:

The winds have switched back to the south increasing the clouds and humidity some this evening across West Tennessee, but the rain should hold off until the weekend. Rain showers and isolated weak storms are likely for all 3 days of our Labor Day weekend. Severe storms are NOT expected. If you hate to deal with rain, you might want to stay in this weekend but it is not going to be a total washout. We will have the latest details and the rest of your forecast coming up right here.

After the 4th wettest August on record in Jackson, the severe drought that was plaguing most of West Tennessee has been eliminated or greatly diminished in most locations. We ended up seeing more than double what we get in a typical August. More rain is heading our way for your Labor Day weekend.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies will hang around most of the night tonight. The winds will stay light and go calm again as the night goes on. Lows will dip down to the mid 60s by Friday morning. Rain showers are not in the forecast for West Tennessee tonight.

FRIDAY:

The winds changed to the south on Friday increasing the humidity a bit and more clouds can be expected for the next few days. Rain showers are still not expected to return until after midnight at the earliest. Friday night lows will fall down to around 70°. Friday night football games look great with temperatures around 80° for kick off and mid 70s by the end of the games, leave the umbrellas at home.

THE WEEKEND:

Unfortunately rain showers and storm chances will be returning to the forecast for West Tennessee for the upcoming holiday weekend. Severe weather is NOT expected but if you are going to be out and about or having a BBQ, just know you might be dodging some isolated shower activity. Chances for rain on Saturday is currently 60% but that number jumps up to around 70% for Sunday.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s and it will be a bit humid, so a shower might help cool things down some. Partly cloudy skies can be expected on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies look to stick around on Sunday. The increase in clouds and shower chances will drop highs into the mid 80s for Sunday. Saturday and Sunday night lows are forecast to dip down to around 70°. The winds will stay out of the southeast most of the weekend.

LABOR DAY:

Rain showers and storm activity appears to be sticking around for Labor Day across West Tennessee. Shower chances sit around 50% as of now. We are not looking at a total washout but do expect to be impacted by some shower activity in the afternoon and evening hours for your holiday plans. Highs will reach the mid 80s again on Monday, mostly cloudy skies and a east wind will be lingering around most of the day. Monday night lows will drop into the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances and weak storm activity appears to be sticking around for the first half of next week. Highs will hang around in the mid 80s and lows will drop down to around 70° most nights. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will linger and the winds will stay out of the south keeping the humidity up a bit. As we head into the first week of September, pretty typical weather will be in the forecast. There is a lot of activity in the Atlantic Ocean as far as tropical development, but none of the storms are currently forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and have any impacts across the USA.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August has been cooler and turned out to be a wet month. We picked up 7.31″ of rain making it the 4th wettest August on record bumping the 7.10″ from 2021 down to the 5th wettest on record. The record sits at 10.24″ set back in 1974. August 2022 turned out to be the wettest August since back in 2005 when we saw 9.72″. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, August and September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

