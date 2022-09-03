Annual African Street Festival celebrates day two in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. –An annual festival continues in east Jackson, bringing many from all over West Tennessee.

It’s day two of the 32nd annual African Street Festival.

Many people browsed what the vendors have to offer, from jewelry to skin care, art and more.

One vendor says this is her 4th time at the festival and each year is different, because she gets to meet different walks of life.

“People in the surrounding area in West Tennessee, they really support the event. It’s a great family event, the music, the acts they have that come on, the food vendors. It’s just a safe fun place for your family,” said Maria Velasquez, owner Ms. V’s Accessories and More.

The festival will continue tonight with a performance by Grammy Award winning artist Bobby Rush.