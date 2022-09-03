Mr. Melvin Perry “Sonny” Ellington, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home in Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Ellington Family will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Mr. Sonny was born in Bells, TN, on February 11, 1940, to the late Robert Harris Ellington and Marjorie Lucille Oglesby Ellington. Mr. Ellington proudly served his County retiring from the United States Army Special Forces as a Green Beret. He was an Expert Rifleman and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. He was a proud American and was honored to do his duty for his County. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by two sons: Allen Shane Ellington (Crystal) and Jody Wayne Ellington (Tiffany); two brothers: Bobby Ray Ellington and Robert Joe Ellington all of Bells, TN; He leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Dacey, Ethan, Natalie and Lane Ellington all of Bells, TN.