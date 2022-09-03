The Wiz, Jr. hits the stage for one final performance

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Wiz Jr. has eased on down the road to the Ned McWherter stage.

The play started on September 1st and will run until 7 tonight. There was a 2 o’clock showing earlier this afternoon that sold out completely.





And if you are wanting to see the last performance tonight, well that show has also been sold out.

The Wiz Jr., Director Nadia Beard says the turnout has been amazing and the feedback from the community has been phenomenal.

She says the work that the youth have put in for this performance is indescribable.

“Parents, guardians, just know we are raising up a new generation and they need outlets. Instead of being out in the streets doing things unpositive, that are not positive, lets try to get them involved in the arts, so that they can have a voice for the voiceless,” Beard said.

The final performance of the show is tonight at 7.