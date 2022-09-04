African Street Festival closes with Soulful Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. –It’s an annual event that brings hundreds to the Hub city to learn more about African culture.

WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news takes us to Oman Arena for the final day of the African Street Festival.





The African Street Festival is coming to a close, as Sunday marked the final day. The weekend has been full of activities and entertainment for people to enjoy.

“We had several dj’s. Some local hip hop artists performing on stage, and Saturday was kids day at the festival. We had arts and crafts, a children hut. This little spot of land, we’ve created a village for three days and today is Sunday, “Soulful Sunday” my favorite day of the festival,” said Wendy Trice Martin, President, Society of African American Cultural Awareness (SAACA).

With Sunday being Soulful Sunday, the festival has church on the street with Destiny Church pastor, Rhonda Pettigrew.

Attendees say they enjoy the festival every year, as it’s a time for people to come together and enjoy each other’s company and what the festival offers.

“These vendors, they have some awesome, cool stuff, clothes, food, this is where I mostly come and get my homemade lemonade. Oh yea, it’s good,” said one festival attendee.

There were many food options to choose from whether you like nachos with jerk chicken, or catfish plates. One local business says this is their first time working the festival and the turnout has been great.

“Interacting with new people and meeting people, because just greeting our customers and making them feel happy. Cause there’s a lot of flavors, we made them ourselves. Cause we just work hard and it came from the heart,” said Camora Hunter, Co-owner, JC Lemonade.

Whether you’re enjoying some delicious lemonade, or dancing to some of your favorite tunes, the African Street Festival always brings attendees back each and every year.

“Just the community and just seeing people out together, on good terms, on good grounds, and just enjoying one another,” said one attendee.

“Everything… just singing, dancing, food. I come for it all. Just listen, come out here and have a good time. That’s it,” said another attendee.

Some of the events to close out the final day include, a gospel explosion during the day, and later in the evening some reggae music.

For more local news, click here.