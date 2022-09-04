Community members take a ride to help out a local family

LEXINGTON, Tenn. –Get on your bikes and ride! A group of motorists hit the road to help their neighbors in need.

Several motorists came together to raise money for a family that’s going through unimaginable circumstances.









“We’re trying to raise money for Jason and Amanda Powers, because they are having some trouble with medical expenses and travel expenses to get back and forth, between cancer treatments between Nashville and Jackson,” said Salina Maddox, rider, Ride for Cancer.

The ride is to help raise money for Jason Powers who has lung cancer. It costs 10 dollars to ride, all proceeds going back to the Powers family.

“Bikes, C-10 trucks can jump in, Jeep Wranglers modded or not, it could be anything, as long as it’s street legal, 4 X 4 off-road street legal, whatever you want to do,” Maddox said.

It only costs $10 to join the ride. The ride will start in Lexington and travel through West Tennessee.

“Here, we’re just doing the ride. We’re going to be going through Parsons, and downtown Savannah up towards Saltillo and back up towards Scotts Hill,” Maddox said.

In Scotts Hill and at Scotts Hill Park, there will be live music from up and coming artists, food, raffle drawings and more, all in efforts to lend a helping hand.

“We just ask for prayers for the family, as everything progresses and just try and help with the financial struggles that they’re going through. It’s a tough world out there and we’re a small community, it takes a village to raise a family, not just children, so come together as a community and get it going,” Maddox said.

The group says no matter how much they make today, any donation of any amount will all go towards a great cause.

For more local news, click here.