Hub City Flea Market returns with deals

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local flea market returns to the Hub city. The Hub City Flea Market is back at the fairgrounds.





This is the first time the flea market has been held the first week of September, due to the fair usually taking place during this week.

This year’s market has more variety than the previous years, as they’ve added more vendors and are able to supply attendees with a variety of good finds.

There were purses, customized cups, jewelry and much more. The flea market is every first weekend of the month, so if you missed this month you’ll have October and so on.

‘It’s been a great turn out! I love the city of Jackson, the people that come out and see it. So, we have a lot of new dealers that popped in, we’ve had a new crowd that we haven’t seen before. So it’s been a really interesting weekend for us so far,” said Jerry Windhem, One of the owners, Southern Market Promotions, LLC.

