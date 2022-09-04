On the Web: New COVID boosters ready to roll

By Oscar Wells Gabriel II

CYBERSPACE (AP) – There are now new COVID-19 booster shots available – and they’re designed to match the newest omicron strains of the coronavirus.

Now, it’s up to government officials to determine who’s eligible to get them – and when.

The new variety of boosters were made by Pfizer and rival Moderna – and promise Americans a chance at their most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic.

The U.S. still is experiencing tens of thousands of coronavirus cases and about 500 deaths every day. And those numbers are expected to surge again in the fall.

To read more details on the new booster, visit the CDC website by clicking here.

