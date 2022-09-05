33 animals rescued from ‘desperate conditions’ in Hardeman County

POCAHONTAS, Tenn. — Animal Rescue Corps rescued 33 animals from desperate conditions at a property in Pocahontas, Tennessee.

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

The rescue came after Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that multiple dogs exhibiting signs of mange and poor health were being kept in a trailer.

When ARC responders arrived, they found 29 dogs, including a litter of puppies, and four cats. The cats were living in small feces and maggot-filled crates; the dogs were loose both inside and outside the trailer. The animals are suffering from a range of medical issues, including broken bones, severe anemia, mange and severe internal and external parasites.

All of the animals were surrendered to Animal Rescue Corps.

Each animal is currently receiving a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatments until they are matched and transported to trusted shelter and rescue partner organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes.

