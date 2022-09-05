4th annual BBQ fundraiser held to support East Madison County Community Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready, set, eat!

The 4th Annual Pig Roast & BBQ Chicken Fundraiser took place Monday at the East Madison County Community Center.

The event started at 7 a.m. and will go until all food is gone.

The menu included pulled pork sandwiches, BBQ plates with trimmings, chicken plates with trimmings with sides of potato salad, cole slaw and baked beans.

Organizer Eunice Pruitte says the center is ran off of donations.

“Pay for the expense of the building and for electric, telephone bills,” Pruitte said. “We also have computer classes, we have fitness classes.”

For more information on the East Madison County Community Center, call (731) 217-7562.

