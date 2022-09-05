A Step Ahead Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Vintage Ball Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Step Ahead Foundation announces their 3rd Annual Vintage Ball.

It will take place on Thursday, September 8 at The New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the ball support A Step Ahead’s education and pregnancy prevention efforts, as well as the foundation’s scholarship program, the Empowered Teen Council.

The ETC program helps senior women from all public high schools in Jackson take charge of their lives by giving them the tools they need.

“And more widespread, we realized there’s more needs outside the several counties that we’ve been covering, there’s needs all across West Tennessee,” said A Step Ahead Executive Director Margaret Taylor.

A Step Ahead Foundation’s mission is to reduce teen and unintended pregnancies, school dropouts, unemployment, and poverty.

