Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee.
Monday, September 5
- Tennessee Soybean Festival (Martin – through September 10)
- East Madison County BBQ Fundraiser (Jackson)
- Labor Day Cool Cars Cruise-In (Lexington)
Tuesday, September 6
- Planetarium Show (Jackson)
- Soybean Parade (Martin)
- Jackson Area Beekeepers Association Meeting (Jackson)
Wednesday, September 7
- Free Live Trivia (Jackson)
- Tai Chi Class (Jackson)
Thursday, September 8
- Chris Janson @ Soybean Festival (Martin)
- Vintage Ball (Jackson)
Friday, September 9
- Planetarium Show (Jackson)
- 38 Special @ Soybean Festival (Martin)
- September Shootout Global State (Jackson)
- Tennessee Children’s Home Golf Classic (Henderson)
- Chalk at the Farm (Huron)
- Alex Miller @ Dyer Patriot Day Celebration (Dyer)
- St. Jude Ride (Dyersburg)
Saturday, September 10
- Dodgeball Tournament (Jackson)
- Patriot Day Stair Climb (Jackson)
- 63rd Annual Coin Show (Jackson)
- Summer’s End Pop-Up (Jackson)
- Festive Explosion (Brownsville)
- Cake Decorating Class (Jackson)
- Hub City Fight Night (Jackson)
- Voices in the Vineyard (Jackson)
- Jackson Symphony September Classical (Jackson)
- 18th Annual Moonlight Pond Tour (Jackson)
- In Her Shoes Mother-Daughter Conference (Lexington)
- Kids Day in the Park (South Fulton)
- Driven By Hope Car Show (Milan)
- Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Arts and Crafts Festival (Buchanan)
- One Book, One Community (Jackson)
- Foster Parent Fair (Jackson)
- Ranger-led Programs (Shiloh)
Sunday, September 11
- Salt & Light Benefit Dinner (Jackson)
- Drumming in the Park (Jackson)
- Tennessee Interscholastic Cycling League (Oakfield)
- Patriot Day Memorial (Bolivar)
- 9/11 Sea of Lights (Friendship)
- Open Up The Heavens (Huntingdon)
Looking for live music? Click here to find a list of upcoming local performances, updated weekly.
Want to find out about more upcoming events? Check out the websites and social media pages for your local government, library and Chamber of Commerce.
Do you want your event to appear on our on-air Community Calendar? Email calendar@wbbjtv.com with all details and/or a flyer (content may be edited for display). Please allow up to five days for submission review/airing. WBBJ cannot guarantee all events received will air.
You can also submit your event to our online Community Calendar which can be viewed on our website. Click here for details.
Do you want a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crew to attend your event for coverage? Email news@wbbjtv.com with the event’s details and contact information for consideration.
