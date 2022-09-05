Fentanyl found on cash at Camden business, police say

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Police say a business in Camden received money from a customer that contained fentanyl.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a local business on Sunday, September 4.

A caller stated that an employee at the business received money from a customer that was wet, and due to a previous experience, they wanted the money to be tested.

A deputy took possession of the money and had it tested at the sheriff’s office. According to the sheriff’s office, the money returned a positive result for fentanyl.

Although many experts say accidental skin contact with a small amount of the drug is unlikely to be fatal, if you suspect anything suspicious, you’re urged to contact your local authorities.

If you believe you or someone you know has accidentally ingested fentanyl, call 911 immediately.

Click here to learn more facts about fentanyl.

For more local news, click here.