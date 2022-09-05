Jackson police investigate shooting, stabbing near Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting and stabbing in Jackson early Monday morning.

The Jackson Police Department says officers responded to shots fired in the area of Casey Jones Motel around 3:45 a.m.

When they arrived, officers discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a man who had been stabbed.

Both were taken to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, and one of the victims was later transported to a hospital in Nashville.

Suspects are believed to be two white males and one black male who were all last seen without shirts. Police say the suspects were seen leaving the area in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information can contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

For more local crime stories, click here.