Mostly Dry this Week, Showers Likely this Weekend

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for September 5th:

There are rain showers all around West Tennessee today, but we are looking at mostly dry weather tonight and rain chances are around 20% the next couple days. Highs will hang around the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. We are looking at very typical weather for the start of September. Rain chances look to increase by the end of the work week and into the following weekend though and we will have more details coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Although we still can’t rule out a isolated shower or two, most of us will be dry tonight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and the winds will be light out of the northwest and turn calm tonight. This could lead to some isolated patchy fog. Overnight lows will fall down to the upper 60s by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected again on Tuesday. Shower chances sit around 20-30% and a weak isolated pop up storm or two could mix in, but I wouldn’t count on seeing much. The winds will stay out of the northwest and be light most of the day. Highs will reach the mid 80s and lows will fall down to the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

The weather on Wednesday will be very similar to what we are going to see on Tuesday. A few isolated showers could pop up in the afternoon and evening hours but chances again are only 20-30%. Skies will be partly cloudy and the winds will be light out of the north. Wednesday night lows will fall down to the mid 60s again.

THURSDAY:

We should see a little more sunshine on Thursday than we are going to see for the first half of the week. We should be in a transitional stage between 2 systems. Rain chances are only around 10% and highs will reach the mid 80s again. Mid 60s will return overnight and the winds will be light out of the northeast.

FRIDAY:

The next storm system is forecast to show up sometime on Friday. Most scenarios keep the rain away until the back half of the day. Some storms could mix in with some isolated rain showers and depending on the timing of the system, some of the Friday night football games could be dodging some rain showers for the first time this season. Rain chances will increase overnight and hang around for most of the weekend. Highs will again reach the mid 80s and lows will fall into the upper 60s. The clouds will increase as the day goes on and the winds will come out of the east for most of the day.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and storms look likely this weekend for most of West Tennessee. Some stronger storms could be possible but overall the severe weather threat looks low as of now. But if you have outdoor plans this weekend, be prepared to be dealing with rain showers. Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy and highs will only reach the low 80s this weekend. Lows will fall down to the mid 60s Saturday night and low 60s Sunday night. Up to 2 inches or rain could fall in some areas that are impacted by these storms so be sure to stay weather aware this upcoming weekend if you have outdoor plans. The winds will come out of the southeast on Saturday increasing the humidity a bit and come out of the west on Sunday on the back side of the storm system.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August was a cooler and turned out to be a wet month. We picked up 7.31″ of rain making it the 4th wettest August on record bumping the 7.10″ from 2021 down to the 5th wettest on record. The record sits at 10.24″ set back in 1974. August 2022 turned out to be the wettest August since back in 2005 when we saw 9.72″. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

