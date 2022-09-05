Officials search for suspects in shooting and stabbing incident in west Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Officials are searching for suspects involved in a shooting and stabbing that occurred Monday morning.

The Jackson Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of the Casey Jones Motel just off of the Highway 45 Bypass around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims, one man who was shot multiple times and one man suffering from a stab wound. Both victims were soon transported to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after suffering what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. One of the victims was later transferred to a hospital in Nashville.

According to investigators, the suspects are two white men, both last seen with no shirts, black shorts, and one black man with no shirt and white shorts.

The three suspects were seen leaving the area of the Casey Jones Motel in a silver SUV.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.