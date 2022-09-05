VFW holds 11th annual Labor Day car show in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — With food, music, cool cars and a good cause, veterans of Lexington’s VFW Post #1294 drew in support from their community at the 11th Annual Labor Day Cool Car Cruise-In.

VFW Chaplain Chris Dangler shared why it is important to have fundraisers like the car show to support the nonprofit.

“The only way we can make money is to have fundraisers, and this is it, then we turn right around and give it all back to the community,” Dangler said.

Jimmy White, present Post Commander of VFW 1294 and Veterans Service Officer for Henderson County, shares on the support the Lexington community continues to give the VFW.

“The City of Lexington really do, all the businesses, they support the veterans here,” White said. “All the businesses, they support us, they give us money for this, and so it’s going to be a good day.”

White also expressed a specific need to veterans across the area that are not currently apart of the VFW.

“It’s getting real strained at, the veterans to come in and join our organization. We need the younger people to come in,” said White. “We need the Iraq veterans, Afghanistan, and they’ll come in later on in life. But we need them now.”

Click here for more information on how you can support or join the veterans of the VFW Post 1294 in Lexington.

