Free dental services to be offered at 2-day event in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) is hosting a free two-day dental clinic in Henderson.

The event will take place on September 30 & October 1 at the National Guard Armory located at 753 East Main Street.

Free services available include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and dental X-rays. The services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic operating processes and next steps will be provided.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m.

Situations out of RAM’s control such as inclement weather or volunteer cancellations may impact the number of patients served. Attendees are encouraged to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

All patients must wear a face mask and undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

For more information on the clinic, click here. To donate or volunteer for the event, click here or call (865) 579-1530.

For more news in the Chester County area, click here.