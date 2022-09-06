Jackson Madison Prevention Coalition to host 2nd Prevention Summit

JACKSON, Tenn. — An event that brings awareness to youth mental health is returning to Jackson for the second year.

The Jackson Madison Prevention Coalition will host the second annual Prevention Summit at Jackson State Community College on September 15 & 16.

The Prevention Summit features a variety of speakers and sessions to educate on the dangers of youth substance abuse.

Speakers include Tommy Farmer, Special Agent in Charge with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and State Director of the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force, Dr. Brian Winbigler, assistant professor at the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy and Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist, and Amy Bechtol, Faith Based Community Coordinator for West Tennessee.

Sessions will cover topics such as suicide and substance use prevention, fentanyl facts and myths, LGBTQIA+ inclusion in prevention messaging, and more.

“We are so excited to bring this event to our community. We have worked hard to line up an agenda of speakers that we feel will bring information our community needs,” said Kristen Wilson, Jackson Madison Prevention Coalition’s Coordinator. “Our goal with this event is to educate as many people as possible on the dangers of youth substance abuse and how we can make a positive impact on youth mental health.”

The event will be held at the Ned McWherter Center on campus, and it will also feature a virtual component for those who cannot attend in person.

Click here to register or see the full agenda, or contact or contact Kristen Wilson at (731) 694-0502 for more information.

