Jackson seeks to fill City Council position left by Gary Pickens

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is looking to fill a seat on City Council.

District One Councilman Gary Pickens has announced his resignation from the council, stating that he is moving outside of the district.

The Mayor’s Office is now accepting resumes to fill the unexpired term left by Pickens.

The rules for filling the position are laid out by the City of Jackson Charter, which states:

“A vacancy in the office of a council member shall be filled by appointment of a qualified resident of that district by a two-thirds (2/3) majority vote of those who are present and voting. All persons appointed to fill vacancies in accordance with the provisions of this section, except the mayor, shall serve until the next regularly scheduled municipal election. The election to fill a vacancy shall be held in accordance with the provisions for a regular council seat.”

Applicants must meet the requirements set by the State of Tennessee, and must be a resident of District One in the City of Jackson.

Resumes must be submitted to the Mayor’s Office via email at mayor@jacksontn.gov by September 21, 2022.

Click here for requirements set by the state, and click here to view a City of Jackson district map.

