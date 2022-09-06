Jackson woman facing charges after 2-year-old falls out of vehicle

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson woman is facing charges after her two-year-old son fell out of a moving vehicle during an alleged domestic incident.

19-year-old Amyah Clark is being charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

According to court documents, around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, Clark was with her child in the parking lot of Royal Arms Apartments when her boyfriend attempted to punch her.

An incident report states that Clark then attempted to leave the parking lot with her son but lost control of her vehicle.

According to the report, Clark struck a parked vehicle, which caused it to move and strike an eight-year-old girl who later complained of her left leg hurting.

The report states that Clark continued towards the exit of the parking lot, and her son fell out of the vehicle due to not being restrained in the car seat.

Clark continued through the parking lot without her son, until she collided with a tree located near the exit. At this time, officers arrived on scene and made contact with Clark, who claimed she did not realize her son had fell out of the vehicle until the incident was over.

Clark was arrested and transported to the Criminal Justice Complex. Records indicate she has since been released from custody on bond.

For more local crime stories, click here.