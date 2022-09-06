Funeral service for Leila M. Harshaw-Moon, age 95, will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oakview Cemetery in Bells, TN.

Mrs. Harshaw-Moon died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Bells Nursing Home.

Visitation for Mrs. Harshaw-Moon will be Friday, September 9, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.