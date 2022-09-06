Mayor Conger talks potential changes to waste pick-up in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council met Tuesday for their monthly meeting.

Among items discussed on the agenda were a consideration and approval to amend the City of Jackson’s special collection trash pick-up. Mayor Scott Conger says since the pandemic, there has been an increase of around 300 tons of bulk waste a year.

The city is working with the Solid Waste Department to devise a more efficient way to pick up bulk items with a scheduling software.

“12 pick-ups a year, 48 hours for bulk waste, and then seven days for limb pickup,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “It gives our claw trucks time to get around, they can work the schedule with the system so they are still not ping ponging all over the place. They are still working systematically through the city. It creates a level of expectation for us and for our residents.”

Conger says the special collection pick-up includes twice a week solid waste pick-up, recycling, and bulk waste pick-up.

“You pay the $17.84 a month for your solid waste service,” Conger said. “It is a special pick-up service, it is not something that is guaranteed because you pay property taxes. Second reading will go through January 1, 2023. We want to give time for education. They will be sticking packets on there so it gives time for people to understand the changes that are coming.”

Also on the agenda was the approval of a budget amendment of over $100,000 in paid leave for a city employee. The employee was under investigation in 2020 and was recently acquitted.

“That comes with back pay because she was acquitted, so we didn’t have it budgeted because that process was kind of depending on when the courts happened, so we had to do a budget amendment for that back pay,” Conger said.

A proposed budget amendment of over $970,000 was approved for community support, a part of the American Rescue Plan fund.

Conger says there was $1.6 million in the ARPA fund set aside for community support, and that section will be split between Habitat For Humanity, The Salvation Army, and Love Your Block.

He says Habitat For Humanity will receive about $500,000 that will provide major repairs to around 45 homes.

“100,000 for Salvation Army for rent, utilities, food, transportation,” said Conger. “Love Your Block is to increase their small grants and also to equip a tool trailer. If a group wants to do a work day and they don’t have tools, we can loan out that tool trailer to do those small projects, those community investment projects.”

The council also approved the resignation of District 1 Councilman Gary Pickens.

Pickens has been on the council since 2019, and Conger says the councilman is moving out of District 1, which is the reason for his resignation.

Conger says they have not chosen a replacement for Pickens, and according to a press release, they are currently taking interviews to fill the seat.

Also on the agenda, Mayor Conger recognized the West Tennessee Madison’s senior women’s basketball team, and Lifeline Blood Services for their achievements and community impact.

Conger proclaimed September 6, 2022 as West Tennessee Madison Day and Lifeline Blood Services Day.

The Jackson City Council will meet again in October. If you are interested in applying for the open seat on City Council, click here for more information.

