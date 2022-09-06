Mostly Dry Mid Week, Weekend Rain Coming Back

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for September 6th:

Some isolated thunderstorms and heavy rain showers will continue to impact areas southeast of the Hub City over the next few hours. The showers should clear out by sunset and could produce 30 MPH winds, plenty of lightning and brief periods of very heavy rain. Look at for some flooded roadways if you head out. We will have more coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms will drift to the southeast along a front and clear out after the sun goes down. Skies will break up some and be partly cloudy most of the night. The winds will weaken again and be calm for most of the night. Lows will fall down to the mid to upper 60s. Some patchy fog cannot be ruled out again as well.

WEDNESDAY:

The weather on Wednesday should be a little quieter than it was on Tuesday. A few isolated showers could pop up in the afternoon and evening hours but chances again are only 20-30%. Skies will be partly cloudy and the winds will be light out of the north and be a bit breezy at times. Wednesday night lows will fall down to the mid 60s again.

THURSDAY:

We should see a little more sunshine on Thursday than we are going to see for the first half of the week. We should be in a transitional stage between 2 systems. Rain chances are only around 10% and highs will reach the mid 80s again. Mid 60s will return overnight and the winds will be light out of the northeast.

FRIDAY:

The next storm system is forecast to show up sometime on Friday. Most scenarios keep the rain away until the back half of the day. Some storms could mix in with some isolated rain showers and depending on the timing of the system, some of the Friday night football games could be dodging some rain showers for the first time this season. Rain chances will increase overnight and hang around for most of the weekend. Highs will again reach the mid 80s and lows will fall into the upper 60s. The clouds will increase as the day goes on and the winds will come out of the east for most of the day.

THE WEEKEND:

Rain showers and storms look likely this weekend for most of West Tennessee. Some stronger storms could be possible but overall the severe weather threat looks low as of now. But if you have outdoor plans this weekend, be prepared to be dealing with rain showers. Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy and highs will only reach the low 80s this weekend. Lows will fall down to the mid 60s Saturday night and low 60s Sunday night. Up to 2 inches or rain could fall in some areas that are impacted by these storms so be sure to stay weather aware this upcoming weekend if you have outdoor plans. The winds will come out of the southeast on Saturday increasing the humidity a bit and come out of the west on Sunday on the back side of the storm system.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August was a cooler and turned out to be a wet month. We picked up 7.31″ of rain making it the 4th wettest August on record bumping the 7.10″ from 2021 down to the 5th wettest on record. The record sits at 10.24″ set back in 1974. August 2022 turned out to be the wettest August since back in 2005 when we saw 9.72″. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

